Brexiteers

The stupidest story of 2016 probably wasn't even our own election (though that will be more consequential), it was the Brexit vote. It will likely also be the stupidest story of 2017, as the incompetents who run the UK keep believing they can have everybody's cake and eat sausage rolls too. The UK has long had an outsized belief in its own importance of the world, and they'll isolate themselves from Europe and the US once Trump realizes that Nigel Farage isn't actually prime minister, or anything at all really.
Heckuva job.