Conservatives Love Putin

One thing I don't think most people were aware of is that conservatives have loved Putin for a long time. I don't mean the elected Republicans or really any of the establishment conservative bigwigs, but for whatever reason the online conservatives have had a thing for Putin for years. Roughly, they thought Putin looked manly and tough and made that wimpy Obama look bad all the time, and that was enough for them.
It isn't (and wasn't) going to bother any of them one bit if Trump is Putin's buddy.