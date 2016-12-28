Inspiring The World

Voters in towns and cities with large Muslim communities where there are concerns about election fraud will have to show their passports or driving licences before casting their ballot.
The Government has announced that voters will have to produce identification to vote to reduce the risk of "endemic corruption" and protect the democratic process.
The voter ID scheme will be trialled in 18 areas which have been identified by police and the Electoral Commission as being "vulnerable" to voting fraud, including Bradford and Birmingham. The pilot schemes will be implemented during local elections in May 2018 before they are rolled out nationwide.
