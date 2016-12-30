Pity The Poor Drug Addicts

And I do! I really do! But I've seen decades of coverage - including ongoing coverage - of drug use in minority communities, and it was a criminal problem, not a public health problem. African-American drug use hasn't just been seen as a criminal problem, it's been big business for private jails! Had to bring them to heel somehow.
I wonder if reporters who cover this stuff (who may individually be blameless) have any awareness.
And mortality rates for African-Americans of that age group are still higher as they have been for a long time.