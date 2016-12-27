Tuesday, December 27, 2016
The Dead People Are Being Buried Under My Lawn
Social Media lets you be exposed to just how miserably weird people are. I'm not one who thinks it's wrong to speak ill of the dead, especially when it comes to politicians and other people who, in life, had massive amounts of power over the lives of other people. It's a fair a moment as any to assess the impacts that they had, and often a necessary backlash against the hagiography that too often provides the first draft of history. So, you know, criticize away! But I'm always surprised by the number of people who express things like "who cares" or "didn't mean anything to me" or "so what" or "why are we hearing about this person." These aren't criticisms or assessments of a life, just cranky grunts about people caring about something you didn't. Yah, sometimes the kids today don't much care about your heroes and you don't much care about theirs. And really no one cares about that. Go pee in your own pool.
by Atrios at 14:01