The Last 40+ Years In America

This is, I’m afraid, terribly naive. These individuals are transforming political culture in Britain. Consider how much more venomous, poisonous and intolerant politics has become in just the course of the year. Left unchecked, it will get much, much worse.
There is a deliberate attempt to delegitimise all shades of progressive opinion. This is the approach of the rightwing authoritarian populism sweeping the western world: to treat all left-of-centre opinion as illegitimate, extremist and even treasonous. The British press – dominated as it is by rightwing oligarchs – is instrumental in forging this intolerant new culture.
And when there are no more migrants and immigrants left to blame...