Wednesday, December 28, 2016

THE TECHNOLOGY IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE STATE

And apparently laws are powerless over it.

A big one: What teeth will PennDot’s recommendations have? Because the vehicles won’t fall under the normal regulatory process, PennDot’s enforcement power is unclear.

Can't possibly have a normal regulatory process, or even any regulatory process with enforcement powers at all. And, really, who's responsibility? Can't sue a robot! BWAHAHAAHAHAA.

Officials point to a federal study finding that human error causes about 94 percent of traffic accidents; autonomous vehicles could make roads far safer.

They could! It's possible!

What a fucking disaster this is going to be. Nobody listens to Atrios...

by Atrios at 12:30