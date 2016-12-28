THE TECHNOLOGY IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE STATE

A big one: What teeth will PennDot’s recommendations have? Because the vehicles won’t fall under the normal regulatory process, PennDot’s enforcement power is unclear.
Can't possibly have a normal regulatory process, or even any regulatory process with enforcement powers at all. And, really, who's responsibility? Can't sue a robot! BWAHAHAAHAHAA.
Officials point to a federal study finding that human error causes about 94 percent of traffic accidents; autonomous vehicles could make roads far safer.
They could! It's possible!
What a fucking disaster this is going to be. Nobody listens to Atrios...