Yeah I'm Not Going To Click That

The end of the year puts people in resolutions mode, which is fine, but what's with the tendency to make resolutions for other people? Fine you want to go the gym more, read books more, stop staring at your phone so much, talk to your kids more, whatever. I really don't want to read your "why everyone needs to put their cell phones down" piece. Put your own down, and tell us how it went in, say, a year from now. That would be slightly more interesting! Show, don't hector.
Also, too, if the resolution type thing requires significant money and or/time, consider that many people don't have those things.