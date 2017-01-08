And That Other Thing

Vertical farming can allow former cropland to go back to nature and reverse the plundering of the earth.
And where will the people go? The exurbs where they take up more land?
Today in the U.S., vertical farms of various designs and sizes exist in Seattle, Detroit, Houston, Brooklyn, Queens, and near Chicago, among other places. AeroFarms is one of the largest. Usually the main crop is baby salad greens, whose premium price, as Ed Harwood realized, makes the enterprise attractive.
You aren't going to feed people this way. You might provide them with some fresh boutique crops. Great, fine.
Anyway, this is one of those subjects where I just turn beet red and start screaming THIS IS SO STUPID DON'T ANY OF YOU UNDERSTAND WHY IT'S SO STUPID WHAT THE FUCK DO YOU THINK CITIES ARE FOR ANYWAY YEEEEARGH.