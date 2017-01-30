Because That's What Happened?

Sweet Jesus: Sitting U.S. Senator accuses White House of Holocaust denial on national television. https://t.co/lvZ3ISFS9M— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 30, 2017
This was a. deliberate. expression. of. holocaust. denial. You can't even say it was "in code" or some shit, it was clear. It's obvious. This is a longstanding thing for anti-semites, white nationalists, and holocaust deniers generally. I don't know if Trump has any idea that he signed a holocaust denial proclamation - though not knowing is no excuse - but Bannon surely did. Priebus knows. Spicer knows. This is not secret stuff. If Obama had done this, Republicans, Democrats, and everyone in the US media would have lost their shit until he resigned. It's that bad.