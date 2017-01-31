Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Can't Unshit That Bed
Even if they walk back most of the worst parts of the executive order, asserting a willingness to play Calvinball with lives in this fashion will have long lasting impacts. I'd be shocked if foreign enrollment in colleges and universities wasn't down 10%+ next year (I completely made up that figure, of course, but you get the idea) even if they started handing out green cards to anyone who asked for one. And those institutions really rely on full paying foreign students these days, for better or for worse (certainly for worse in some ways, but just ripping away that revenue source isn't going to help).
by Atrios at 10:23