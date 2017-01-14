A 37% approval rating would be a major crisis for any president at any time -- Trump needs a policy win, and fast https://t.co/viCU6vDdWq— Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) January 14, 2017
Not picking on Thrush in any way, but Bush was basically at sub-40% popularity for 3 years. He hit 25%! I have the ponies to prove it! (well, i think linkrot killed most of them, but you remember the ponies, don't you?). The "joke" at the time was that this was never treated as a crisis, that Bush was always about to have his comeback with the public. He had that lovely little war, after all! People love war, and it's a center right nation.
As Dean Broder said over a year into the approval ratings toilet:
It may seem perverse to suggest that, at the very moment the House of Representatives is repudiating his policy in Iraq, President Bush is poised for a political comeback. But don't be astonished if that is the case.