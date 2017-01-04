Fortunately It Rarely Rains In Boston

LAS VEGAS — The first test of a self-driving car on the streets of Boston was rained out on Tuesday. But here in the desert there’s no rain in sight, and a host of autonomous autos are hitting the road at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show.
They'll work, sort of. They already do! They just won't work well enough to be especially useful, and certainly not well enough to work as some people fantasize.
At least people are figuring out that a "mostly autonomous car" doesn't work. Eventually they'll realize an actually autonomous car won't work.
I could be wrong!