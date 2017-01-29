White House says Trump didn't mention Jews on Holocaust Rememberace Day because others were killed, too https://t.co/dQdG9fxTy5 pic.twitter.com/rxzBQkO6fl— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 29, 2017
This is textbook holocaust denial, or specifically soft holocaust denial "minimization." Basically, it's a denial that Jews were targeted specifically. Oh yes, it's sad that there were so many people who died during the war, but there's no reason to single out the Jews as victims. Wars are just tragic and sad, generally.
As Mel Gibson said to Nooners once:
I have friends and parents of friends who have numbers on their arms. The guy who taught me Spanish was a Holocaust survivor. He worked in a concentration camp in France. Yes, of course. Atrocities happened. War is horrible. The Second World War killed tens of millions of people. Some of them were Jews in concentration camps. Many people lost their lives. In the Ukraine, several million starved to death between 1932 and 1933. During the last century, 20 million people died in the Soviet Union.
President Bannon is a holocaust denier, but some guy with a sign somewhere once compared Bush to Hitler, so, you know, both sides.