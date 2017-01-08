How About Tiny Apartments?

I really don't get the whole "tiny house" thing. It just seems to be an absurd fetishization of detached homes, placing them in areas that require personal cars (and parking) that are as big and expensive as the houses themselves. We should be building, or at least allowing to be built, more smaller housing units (taking into account the square footage of parking) in areas with good transit access.
Live in a tiny house if you want, but there's this weird utopian zeal about them, and I don't really see how what problem they're actually solving.