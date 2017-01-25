In It To Win It

Rival campaign managers from Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s respective presidential bids are set to join forces on the lucrative paid speaking circuit.
In joint appearances across the country, Robby Mook and Corey Lewandowski will offer a “future-focused look at why Trump won” in what their speaking agency, Leading Authorities, promises will be an “entertaining pair sure to keep any audience engaged,” according to the Washington-based firm’s website.
The consequences of failure of this magnitude never fall on the people responsible for it.