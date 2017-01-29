“A bedrock of refugee and asylum law is the concept of non-refoulement — not returning an individual to a place where they will be harmed,” the immigration official told The Intercept. Under international law, the United States is required to screen applicants to ensure they will not face prosecution if returned to their countries, a process known as “credible fear screening.”
“Asylum law requires CBP officers to affirmatively ask if an applicant fears return when placing them into expedited removal,” the immigration official said. “By pressuring them to simply get on a plane without going into formal removal proceedings, they are violating our obligations under the refugee convention.”
“We are violating international law.”
Sunday, January 29, 2017
International Law is for Sucker
by Atrios at 11:00