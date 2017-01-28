Saturday, January 28, 2017
Knowledge Failure
I'm sure these guys are evil, but they also probably lack any sense of what it's like to move to another country for a job even if you are relatively financial secure. The timing is a nightmare. You have to get all of your paperwork together, relying on unclear and inconsistent legal advice which could potentially cause a lot of problems if it's either bad advice or you fail to follow it correctly. You have to time your arrival, get a place to stay, magically set up a bank account in the post-9/11 era where for some reason that's treated like a terrorist activity, all when your job is supposed to begin AND when all of your papers have come through AND when you have money to pay your rent AND etc... etc... You have to force the stars to align pretty well and have a great deal of luck to make it all happen. Suddenly saying "never mind" is a big fucking deal, and that's before we get to people who are trapped in foreign countries with kids here waiting for them...
