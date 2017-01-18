Let Me Google That For You, Rick

WASHINGTON — When President-elect Donald J. Trump offered Rick Perry the job of energy secretary five weeks ago, Mr. Perry gladly accepted, believing he was taking on a role as a global ambassador for the American oil and gas industry that he had long championed in his home state.
In the days after, Mr. Perry, the former Texas governor, discovered that he would be no such thing — that in fact, if confirmed by the Senate, he would become the steward of a vast national security complex he knew almost nothing about, caring for the most fearsome weapons on the planet, the United States’ nuclear arsenal.
Good thing it isn't all that important.
But, hey, not like our crack reporting staff knew either.
Guys, Rick Perry was Gov of a state that produces lots of oil - not that crazy to think he could be head of Dept of Energy— amy walter (@amyewalter) December 13, 2016
...and another:
I don't really care, but Perry was governor of the largest energy-producing state in the country for 14 years. https://t.co/cYeD0qIVD8 https://t.co/Qzjr6AmkZs— Nathan Gonzales (@nathanlgonzales) January 19, 2017