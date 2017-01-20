Attorneys for Triple Five, the developer of American Dream Meadowlands, told the state Appellate Court in September that immediate dismissal of a lawsuit against the project must be made so as not to impede a complex financial sequence that must culminate on Nov. 4. The court dismissed the case the next day.
Yet more than nine weeks later, the project site looks as deserted as it has since before Christmas – and as it has many times over the past decade. The bond issuance plan – which has expanded to a planned $1.15 billion offering - was approved by the state for the first time in fall 2013.
Friday, January 20, 2017
Make America Late Again
I know this is one of my obsessions none of you care about, but, you know, they call it the American Dream. It's a metaphor, people!
by Atrios at 10:00