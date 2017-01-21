Saturday, January 21, 2017

March

Good for all who are out. I don't know how effective protest marches are. I also don't know how effective signing online petitions, spending hundreds of millions on television, writing sternly-worded oped pieces for a nice salary, or writing anguished blog posts and tweets are.

Something about people gathering in public is exotic or foreign to people in this country. I think, in part, because we lack public spaces in our daily lives.

Anyway, it's one way to stand up and say "we're here." It doesn't have to change any minds. What does?
