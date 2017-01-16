Miserable Failure

One frustrating thing during the Bush presidency was that this horrible person remained popular for so long. Yes it was post-9/11 and rally around the flag, but still. The second frustrating thing about the Bush presidency was that even when he was unpopular the press talked about him like he was popular, until he went so low that they couldn't so they started writing comeback story fan fiction.
Trump's already quite unpopular, and I'm pretty sure he'll stay that way. The press will, however, keep writing about how he's winning the news cycle or whatever due to his BOOYAH tweets. This is not opinion, this is ANALYSIS, and it is true no matter what the polls say.