Nothing to See Here

Marking another milestone for a changing planet, scientists reported on Wednesday that the Earth reached its highest temperature on record in 2016 — trouncing a record set only a year earlier, which beat one set in 2014. It is the first time in the modern era of global warming data that temperatures have blown past the previous record three years in a row.
The industries that were powerful enough to prevent meaningful climate change action would have been powerful enough to get adequate "compensation" for doing something to not destroy civilization. They just wanted to roll coal to piss off liberals.