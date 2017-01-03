Post-Brexit Casinos

This article (behind paywall: tl;dr Las Vegas is awesome! Britain should copy that!) is stupid for the obvious reason that wanting to revive the fortunes of a country around 24/7 gambling is stupid, but like so many you things you read in the UK these days about "post-Brexit Britain," it has absolutely nothing to do with Brexit. Whether making a dozen Renos in Britain is good or bad policy, the EU isn't getting in the way of this.
Anyway, all of these types of things play into the notion that "Britain would be great if not for those meddling kids at the EU." I'm sure there are plenty of valid criticisms of the EU, but they mostly aren't standing in the way of anything. Also, everyone who thinks Vegas is awesome should take a look at Atlantic City...