Sunday, January 15, 2017
Random Thought For A Sunday
Nothing new, but as I read the numerous arguments about "gentrification" (a word that like so many others tends to mean whatever people want it to mean at that moment), I just keep coming back what is to me the primary issue, at least in my urban hellhole (though not unique to it): the problem isn't that rich people moving in drives up property values, the problem is that rich people moving in magically causes better better public service provision (quality police, fixed streets and sidewalks, school quality, etc) which causes property values to rise. Provide public services equally across the city and the neighborhood by neighborhood gentrification really isn't such of an issue...
by Atrios at 11:46