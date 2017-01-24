Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Scary Times

The press knows, or soon will know, the scope of what we're dealing with. Unlike past presidents with issues, who at least surrounded themselves with some semi-competent people, Trump has surrounded himself with sycophantic incompetents. Republicans are completely corrupt, and those nasty Dems just turn everything (according to the institutional press) into a partisan problem. You know, both sides.

It is at times like these when a press imbued with some respect and authority is about the only possible check there is left. I do not think they are up to the task.
by Atrios at 07:37