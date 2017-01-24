Scary Times

The press knows, or soon will know, the scope of what we're dealing with. Unlike past presidents with issues, who at least surrounded themselves with some semi-competent people, Trump has surrounded himself with sycophantic incompetents. Republicans are completely corrupt, and those nasty Dems just turn everything (according to the institutional press) into a partisan problem. You know, both sides.
It is at times like these when a press imbued with some respect and authority is about the only possible check there is left. I do not think they are up to the task.