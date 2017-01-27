Should Have Gone With $.99

The Oakland Raiders have submitted a proposed lease agreement to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority that would have the team pay $1 a year in rent for the use of a new dome.
The team presented the document at Thursday’s brief authority board meeting as the team awaits a decision from National Football League owners on whether it will be allowed to relocate to Southern Nevada.
You'd think that for PR purposes they'd feel the need to construct some sort of system through which they would at least *pretend* to pay a real rent, but, nah, fuck it, one buck it is.