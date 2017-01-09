That's 20th Century Technology

Remember that futuristic rail project that was going to shuttle you from Washington to Baltimore in 15 minutes, and after that, to New York in an hour? It was questioned by critics as a pie-in-the-sky white elephant project, but it’s still around, and last month, the people who want to build it put forth a few more details.
I'm not against spending lots of money on nice things I like, but I really don't get the point of this other than as either big grift or a shiny distraction device. Don't upgrade Amtrak, the maglev will come! And it will be free!