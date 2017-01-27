Designed as a larger version of Minnesota’s Mall of America, the six-million-square-foot mall and amusement park would be large enough to include an indoor ski slope, submarine rides and an enclosed water park. Triple Five, owner of the Mall of America, expects 30 million visitors a year and more than 14,000 permanent jobs at the 200-acre complex on a wedge of pastures and wetlands where I-75 meets Florida’s Turnpike.
American Dream’s hiring projections would make the mall Miami-Dade’s largest employment center. An economic-impact report submitted by Triple Five estimates that more than 60 percent of the positions would pay less than $25,000 a year.
Friday, January 27, 2017
The American Dream
Good luck, Florida Man.
by Atrios at 12:30