The One Place You Can't "Misbehave"

It mystifies me that people think they can act like complete assholes in airplanes. Some of this is just manners - there are 200 of us in a tin can at 30000 feet so we'd all better try to make the most of it. Some of it is because we all understand that if you disrupt a flight, odds are you're fucking things up majorly for those 200 people so if you're being an asshole you're being a super-asshole. Some of it is in the context of the mostly ridiculous security theater we're subjected to, which doesn't actually justify anything but still should be understood. If you have to dump your water bottle and take your shoes off for the metal detector, you probably aren't supposed to yell at other passengers.