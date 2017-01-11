WHEEEEEEEEEEEEE

My Scotland retirement plans are looking up.
The pound fell to the weakest in more than two months as a larger-than-forecast increase in industrial output failed to soothe investors worried about Brexit.
Sterling fell as much as 0.7 percent to $1.2097 before trading 0.4 percent weaker at $1.2130 by 11:50 a.m. in London, after official data showed industrial production rose 2.1 percent in November from a month earlier, more than double the median prediction by economists in a Bloomberg survey. Manufacturing also rose more than expected.