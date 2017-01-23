Monday, January 23, 2017
Where'd All The People Go
It's true that in much of America pedestrians are weird invading life forms, but shore towns are generally an exception to this. I don't think most people understand precisely why they love going down the shore, as they say here. Sure they like the beach and all that, but they also like that they can wander around (what the fuck do you think a boardwalk is for) and maybe even stumble home after a drink without having to drive. And, yeah, they get to do it without all the perceived scary residents of cities (you know who I mean!!!). So, sure, it makes perfect sense for state reps of shore towns to declare it's Deathrace 2017.
