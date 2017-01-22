As an urban renaissance has swept through major American cities in recent decades, San Francisco’s population has risen to historical highs and a forest of skyscraping condominiums has replaced tumbledown warehouses and abandoned wharves. At the same time, the share of children in San Francisco fell to 13 percent, low even compared with another expensive city, New York, with 21 percent. In Chicago, 23 percent of the population is under 18 years old, which is also the overall average across the United States.
Sunday, January 22, 2017
You'll Leave When You Have Kids
This article is about how there are no kids in San Francisco, but it makes the point that somehow there are kids in other urban hellholes.
by Atrios at 19:18