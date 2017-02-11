America's Worst Humans

ICE agents.
Despite obvious individual and systemic problems, "normal" law enforcement have a legitimate place and police can and do serve an vital and necessary role in communities.
People who conduct racist searches and raids, tearing apart families and leaving children without parents? Not so much.
None of us carry around a document that could prove we are citizens or legal residents, and I bet most (or close to most) of us don't have one in our homes, either.
We all gotta eat, but only shit people could do that job.