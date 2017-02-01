Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Anecdote!
My exposure to some Trump supporters on the facebook (people from past lives, mostly) really does suggest to me that it's about oldish dudes (my age+) seeing the world passing them by. I'm not pushing aside other issues (racism, or at best an indifference to it), but Trump support really does get mashed into these narratives about the culture somehow not being about them anymore. One has to run it through a translator because it usually doesn't make much sense, but to some degree it is "why is Beyonce on my teevee instead of Jimmy Buffet MAGA." People are starting to mock the onion I wear on my belt, which was once the fashion, I'm not as rich as I thought I'd be and why don't college girls think I'm cool. Thanks, Obama. Vote Trump!
by Atrios at 11:09