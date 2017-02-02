Thursday, February 02, 2017

Big Victory

I think one must be a bit hesitant to criticize with fucked up military operations that kill innocent people, because the last guy was pretty good at doing that too (criticize both of them, obviously, but this is not a new thing). Still you know that Trump was planning a big victory and a "we killed the bad guy" speech and "ISIS is on the run now!" big parade for something like this. At least Obama didn't take too many victory laps over this stuff.
U.S. Central Command said in a statement that an investigating team had "concluded regrettably that civilian non-combatants were likely killed" during Sunday's raid. It said children may have been among the casualties.

Central Command said its assessment "seeks to determine if there were any still-undetected civilian casualties in the ferocious firefight."

U.S. military officials told Reuters that Trump approved his first covert counterterrorism operation without sufficient intelligence, ground support or adequate backup preparations.

And of course this could be military ass-covering, too, but just thrown it on the pile of reasons we shouldn't be blowing shit (and people) up everywhere.
