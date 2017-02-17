But They Know Better

One of the recurring whispered themes is that Republicans in Congress are a bit concerned about Trump for various reasons. I have no idea what's in their little heads, but these sorts of anonymous quotes are just telling journalists what they want to hear and maintain the illusion that they are Very Serious when the Trump train goes completely off the rails. They can do a bit more than voice their concerns anonymously if they are really concerned.
I lived through the Clinton years. When Dems were "concerned" about the 867 investigations or anything else they ran to the cameras and insisted that their names be printed in bold fonts. This was pretty stupid for a variety of reasons, but they owned it.