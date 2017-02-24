Mayor Kenney on Thursday slammed as "racism" a Pennsylvania state senator’s suggestion that inner-city students should not be encouraged to attend college but instead steered toward vo-tech programs.
"It’s racism, and it should be called out to be racism,” he said in leveling the criticism against Sen. John Eichelberger of Blair County, which includes Altoona. "And you can see what we’re up against.”
The city's own politicians aren't always perfect (far from it!), but the state controls many of the important things (schools) and the constitution limits what the city can do with respect to taxes.