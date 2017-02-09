Let It Snow

So President pig fucker was pissed that Gorsuch said mean things about his tweets. Somebody apparently convinced pig fucker that Gorsuch DID NOT SAY THOSE THINGS SO STOP SAYING THAT SHUTUPSHUTUPSHUTUPSHUTUP even though it's been confirmed that he said them. I guess if Trump's lickspittles can keep convincing him of that the Gorsuch nomination remains, otherwise Trump will withdraw his name and Judge Wapner (still alive!) will be called in.
Though it suggests that Trump will always see his nominee as a made man. His judge. There to do the boss's bidding.