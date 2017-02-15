Meanwhile In Chris Christie's New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY (CBS) — There had been talk of the old Revel hotel casino partially reopening this weekend. But that won’t happen, and the reasons why depend on who you talk to.
Developer Glenn Straub made the prediction last month. But like several other suggested reopening dates, the President’s Day weekend will see what is now known as Ten shuttered. The latest delay?
My favorite New Jersey trope is some variation of "rich tourists visiting Manhattan will flock here!" ACTUALLY, they won't. They don't even go to Brooklyn.