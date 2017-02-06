More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman [emphasis added] that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him. And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job, where he has struggled to strike the right balance between representing an administration that considers the media the "opposition party," and developing a functional relationship with the press.
"Trump doesn't like his people to look weak," added a top Trump donor.
Trump’s uncharacteristic Twitter silence over the weekend about the “Saturday Night Live” sketch was seen internally as a sign of how uncomfortable it made the White House feel. Sources said the caricature of Spicer by McCarthy struck a nerve and was upsetting to the press secretary and to his allies, who immediately saw how damaging it could be in Trumpworld.
Monday, February 06, 2017
Meryl Streep, Your Country Needs You
Sorry, Alec Baldwin, you have to step aside.
by Atrios at 21:17