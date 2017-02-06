Monday, February 06, 2017

Meryl Streep, Your Country Needs You

Sorry, Alec Baldwin, you have to step aside.

More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman [emphasis added] that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him. And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job, where he has struggled to strike the right balance between representing an administration that considers the media the "opposition party," and developing a functional relationship with the press.

"Trump doesn't like his people to look weak," added a top Trump donor.

Trump’s uncharacteristic Twitter silence over the weekend about the “Saturday Night Live” sketch was seen internally as a sign of how uncomfortable it made the White House feel. Sources said the caricature of Spicer by McCarthy struck a nerve and was upsetting to the press secretary and to his allies, who immediately saw how damaging it could be in Trumpworld.
by Atrios at 21:17