Friday, February 03, 2017

Not How It Works

Once we nail those Republicans on their hypocrisy, the complete rollback of minority and women's rights will lose some of its sting because of the moral righteousness!
There is a better way to avenge the treatment of Garland and call attention to Republican hypocrisy. Democrats could demand, as a condition for not mounting a filibuster of the Gorsuch nomination, that the Senate pass a resolution declaring that no vote will be held on any Supreme Court nomination in the final year of President Trump’s current term. Republicans would be hard pressed to oppose such a resolution, given the Garland precedent they laid down, while Democrats would gain their pound of political flesh. Democrats could still demonstrate their distaste for Gorsuch’s Scalia-like jurisprudence by posting 48 votes against his confirmation.

Well we got a pound of flesh! and registered distaste!

Just call it day. Fighting!
by Atrios at 10:46