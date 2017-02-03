Not How It Works

There is a better way to avenge the treatment of Garland and call attention to Republican hypocrisy. Democrats could demand, as a condition for not mounting a filibuster of the Gorsuch nomination, that the Senate pass a resolution declaring that no vote will be held on any Supreme Court nomination in the final year of President Trump’s current term. Republicans would be hard pressed to oppose such a resolution, given the Garland precedent they laid down, while Democrats would gain their pound of political flesh. Democrats could still demonstrate their distaste for Gorsuch’s Scalia-like jurisprudence by posting 48 votes against his confirmation.
Well we got a pound of flesh! and registered distaste!
Just call it day. Fighting!