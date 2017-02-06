Not Normal

All politics is part theater, and so I can see how plenty of people thought (with the aid of the media telling them that the presidential pivot had arrived every time he didn't bite off the head of a live chicken) that Campaign Trump was just a character, just a showman putting on an act for the rallies and the teevee and the votes. This was stupid, but understandable.
Trump has both the mind and filter of a child. Arguably we all don't throw off our child brains quite as much as we think we do, but most of us at least develop a filter to keep some of it inside.