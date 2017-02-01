Oppose Him This Way, Not That Way

You'll be reading a lot of Cunning Plans about How The Democrats Should Oppose Gorsuch (jeebus I can't believe he's Anne's kid).
It doesn't matter. Oppose him because of Garland. Oppose him because he sucks. Oppose him so that women don't die. Oppose him so that gay people get treated like human beings by the state. Whatever. Nobody cares about the crafty arguments made during confirmation hearings or the "strategy" except for people who write think pieces about this crap.
Either oppose him or don't.