This should be paired with my "sun will likely rise in East tomorrow" prediction, but here it is: The GOP budget bill will cut taxes on rich people bigly, will be filled with fanciful and completely made up economic projections to justify how it will balance the budget (who cares, but people pretend to), and all the "deficit hawks" will praise it for its responsibility.
Because even "deficit hawks" don't care about the deficit. Just tax cuts.
Then, of course, the instant Democrats appear to be about to assume control, once again Teh Deficit and Teh Debt will dominate the conversation as the biggest problems ever, problems which can only be solved by more tax cuts.