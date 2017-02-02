Thursday, February 02, 2017

People lose their shit when stuck in the immigration line for 20 minutes but can't get why this is so fucked up.

Iranian man who was barred from entering the U.S. under President Trump’s travel ban is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on Thursday, after a federal judge ordered the visa-holder’s safe return to the U.S.

Ali Vayeghan will become the first person to return to the U.S. as a result of court action since Trump’s travel ban took effect. The president’s executive order restricted travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran.

I wasn't born in this country (though born a citizen). Mrs. A is a naturalized citizen and isn't white. I'm nervous about traveling now (for her, not really me). Anecdotally (verified, I don't mean rumor), CBP is getting its asshole on even over and above the specifics of the original order.
