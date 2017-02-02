Iranian man who was barred from entering the U.S. under President Trump’s travel ban is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on Thursday, after a federal judge ordered the visa-holder’s safe return to the U.S.
Ali Vayeghan will become the first person to return to the U.S. as a result of court action since Trump’s travel ban took effect. The president’s executive order restricted travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran.
I wasn't born in this country (though born a citizen). Mrs. A is a naturalized citizen and isn't white. I'm nervous about traveling now (for her, not really me). Anecdotally (verified, I don't mean rumor), CBP is getting its asshole on even over and above the specifics of the original order.