I'm not going to justify the profiling of Muslims in any way, though at least given the madness of the age (terror! terror! terror!) I'll allow that people can convince themselves that this is a security issue (again, not justifying, just that fear of terrorist acts committed by Muslims is the framework for so much of what we so it's predictable that people respond in this way). But the treatment of Latinos just shows this is purely about bigotry against brown people, and we have a security state that empowers this bigotry.