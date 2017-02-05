MINNEAPOLIS - A jury on Wednesday convicted a Minnesota man of assault for opening fire and wounding five mendemonstrating against the fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police officers.
Allen Scarsella, 24, of Bloomington, was found guilty on all charges of assault and riot. Scarsella showed no emotion as the Hennepin County jury’s verdict was read.CBS Minnesota reports that the jury deliberated for seven hours.
Scarsella was accused of shooting and injuring the five African-American men at a Black Lives Matter protest after the police shooting death of Jamar Clark in 2015.
Rot
Occasionally you can't just open fire on black people and kill them and get away with it.
