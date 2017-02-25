Shit People

ICE isn't the FBI, which you sort of understand (right or wrong) gets away with bigfooting state and local police. They don't necessarily have very much elite law enforcement training, which as I understand it the FBI does. Not that such training makes you a perfect human being, of course, but it at least gives you a framework to operate it in (or not).
Assholes.
Santa Cruz police: Homeland Security misled city with ‘gang’ raids that were immigration related
Police chief says department will no longer work with Department of Homeland Security