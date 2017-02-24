SHUT UP AND ACT!!!!!!!!!

Oscar weekend, which means some celebrities will probably say mean things about Trump which will be "controversial" and make Real America OH SO MAD and they will never buy any movie tickets again, or something.
I have no idea if celebrities are capable of having a positive influence in this fashion. Some probably have a sophisticated understanding of politics and political discourse and some don't. Who cares? They have a big platform, and if they want to use it they should. Even Oscar nominee Scott Baio should be allowed to speak. And it's silly that it's a CONTROVERSY. The same people who lament that we just don't talk enough about politics will get upset when people talk about politics. Pundits with no expertise in anything get Very Mad Indeed when other people with no obvious expertise express opinions instead of listening to them.